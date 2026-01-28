6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.96%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Opus Genetics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Opus Genetics: A Closer Look

Opus Genetics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Opus Genetics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Opus Genetics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -566.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Opus Genetics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -148.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -46.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Opus Genetics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

