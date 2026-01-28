During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $94.2, along with a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has increased by 7.73% from the previous average price target of $87.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synchrony Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Synchrony Financial

A Deep Dive into Synchrony Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Synchrony Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

