Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss American Public Education Stock

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.25, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.65% from the previous average price target of $37.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of American Public Education's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Griffin Boss B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $40.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $43.00 $41.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $35.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $30.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $41.00 $40.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Griffin Boss B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Public Education's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Public Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Public Education analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About American Public Education

American Public Education Inc provides online and campus based postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

A Deep Dive into American Public Education's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Public Education's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.59% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Public Education's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Public Education's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, American Public Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.