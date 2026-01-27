Breaking Down Global Payments: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $92.6, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 1.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $91.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Global Payments by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $80.00 - Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $109.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Hold $84.00 $90.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $95.00 $92.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Global Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global Payments's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.5% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

