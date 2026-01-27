A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Maplebear Through 8 Analysts

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Maplebear and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 7.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $57.00.

The standing of Maplebear among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $46.00 $49.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $54.00 $45.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $48.00 $41.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $60.00 $67.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Maplebear. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maplebear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Maplebear's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Maplebear Better

Maplebear (Instacart) is a grocery-focused delivery marketplace that connects national and regional grocers with consumers and couriers, and consumers with their favorite stores. Its app provides on-demand convenience for consumers, allows couriers to earn income, and helps grocers to scale their business through digital channels. The marketplace gathers valuable consumer behavior data, attracting consumer-packaged-goods advertisers that seek to reach consumers at the point of purchase. With approximately 600,000 shoppers and 1,800 retail partners, Instacart delivers to about 98% of households in the United States and Canada.

Maplebear's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

