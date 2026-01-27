Expert Outlook: ASGN Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ASGN, presenting an average target of $50.2, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A 2.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $51.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ASGN's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $51.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $41.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ASGN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ASGN compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ASGN's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ASGN's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ASGN: A Closer Look

ASGN Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services to Fortune 1000 clients and mid-market companies. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and civilian agencies.

Financial Milestones: ASGN's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ASGN's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ASGN's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ASGN's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ASGN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

