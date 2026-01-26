Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Crescent Energy Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.4, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 12.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Crescent Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $9.00 - Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $10.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $13.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Crescent Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through disciplined growth, acquisition ideas, and the consistent return of capital. Its long-life, balanced portfolio combines stable cash flows from low-decline production with deep, high-quality development inventory. The Company's investing and operating activities are focused in Texas and the Rocky Mountain region.

Key Indicators: Crescent Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

