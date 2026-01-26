4 Analysts Assess Hecla Mining: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hecla Mining and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.17, the current average has increased by 28.79%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hecla Mining. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Winmill Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $15.00 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $16.50 $15.00 Eric Winmill Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $15.00 - Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $16.50 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hecla Mining. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hecla Mining compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hecla Mining's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hecla Mining's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Hecla Mining's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 67.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hecla Mining's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

