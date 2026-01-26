What Analysts Are Saying About TriCo Bancshares Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.75, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.19% increase from the previous average price target of $53.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TriCo Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $59.00 $57.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $55.00 $54.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $55.00 $50.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $54.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TriCo Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TriCo Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TriCo Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TriCo Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TriCo Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TriCo Bancshares Better

TriCo Bancshares is a California corporation organized to act as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank is a California-chartered bank that is engaged in the general commercial and retail banking business in California counties. The Bank provides a breadth of personal, small business, and commercial financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of treasury management services and other customary banking services including safe deposit boxes at some branches. The company's primary source of revenue is the net interest income.

TriCo Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TriCo Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TriCo Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TriCo Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TriCo Bancshares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TriCo Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

