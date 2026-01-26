Viavi Solutions Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viavi Solutions, revealing an average target of $20.17, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 27.42% from the previous average price target of $15.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Viavi Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $23.00 $16.00 Andrew Spinola UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $16.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viavi Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Viavi Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Viavi Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Viavi Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.57% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viavi Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

