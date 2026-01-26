Where Cohu Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.75, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.17% increase from the previous average price target of $27.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cohu is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Charles Shi Needham Announces Buy $30.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cohu. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cohu compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cohu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cohu's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Cohu's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cohu's Background

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has one reportable segment, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection).

Cohu: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cohu showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.42% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cohu's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cohu's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohu's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cohu's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

