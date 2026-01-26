Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Standex International Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Standex International (NYSE:SXI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Standex International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $262.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $272.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.63% from the previous average price target of $252.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Standex International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Maintains Buy $272.00 $272.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Matt Koranda Roth Capital Raises Buy $260.00 $205.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Standex International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Standex International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Standex International compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Standex International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Standex International's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Standex International analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Standex International

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. The company has five reportable segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment, which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies, as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Standex International's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Standex International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.55% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Standex International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standex International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Standex International's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.