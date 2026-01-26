Expert Outlook: Cisco Systems Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 4 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cisco Systems, presenting an average target of $89.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Observing a 12.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $79.47.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cisco Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $91.00 $82.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $71.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $83.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $86.00 $70.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $74.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $77.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $100.00 $87.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $100.00 $84.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Buy $88.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cisco Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cisco Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cisco Systems's Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Key Indicators: Cisco Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

