The Analyst Verdict: Northern Trust In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $150.38, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $131.00. This current average has increased by 8.38% from the previous average price target of $138.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Northern Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $140.00 $131.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $159.00 $139.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $145.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $142.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $136.00 Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Neutral $143.00 $135.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $131.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Northern Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Northern Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Northern Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.