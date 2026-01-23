Deep Dive Into Wintrust Financial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $174.8, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 5.24%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $166.10.

The standing of Wintrust Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $178.00 $167.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $178.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Raises Buy $177.00 $170.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $172.00 $165.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $162.00 $158.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $184.00 $161.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Raises Buy $170.00 $168.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $159.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $178.00 $175.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Wintrust Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Wintrust Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wintrust Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Wintrust Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

