What Analysts Are Saying About Banc of California Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.38, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $21.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.05% from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Banc of California by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $21.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $21.50 $18.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banc of California. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Banc of California's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Banc of California's Background

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. Its services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Financial Milestones: Banc of California's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Banc of California's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banc of California's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Banc of California's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Banc of California's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

