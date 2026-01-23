A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Jacobs Solutions Through 9 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $151.11, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 3.84% from the previous average price target of $157.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jacobs Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $137.00 $130.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $158.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $180.00 $182.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $152.00 $163.00 Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $160.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $156.00 $157.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $141.00 $147.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $146.00 $161.00 Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $160.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jacobs Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $12 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025.

Jacobs Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Jacobs Solutions displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

