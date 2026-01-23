What Analysts Are Saying About Neurocrine Biosciences Stock

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Neurocrine Biosciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $203.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.51% increase from the previous average price target of $170.44.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $178.00 $188.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $177.00 $179.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Lowers Buy $169.00 $172.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $173.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $198.00 $168.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $175.00 $146.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $188.00 $183.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $173.00 $178.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $179.00 $171.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Raises Buy $172.00 $165.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $164.00 $160.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $203.00 $175.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $183.00 $174.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $156.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $179.00 $175.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $184.00 $170.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Neurocrine Biosciences Better

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Financial Milestones: Neurocrine Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

