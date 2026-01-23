12 Analysts Have This To Say About Citizens Financial Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.42, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 10.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $63.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Citizens Financial Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $72.00 $60.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $73.00 $71.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $60.00 Christopher McGratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $56.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $63.00 $56.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $68.00 $62.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Citizens Financial Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citizens Financial Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Citizens Financial Group: A Closer Look

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Breaking Down Citizens Financial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Citizens Financial Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.84% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.