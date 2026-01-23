Deep Dive Into ConocoPhillips Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $109.82, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. A 1.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $111.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $108.00 $117.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $98.00 $98.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Underperform $102.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $98.00 $102.00 Sam Margolin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $132.00 $100.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $109.00 $115.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $98.00 $116.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $117.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 Charles Meade Johnson Rice Lowers Hold $105.00 $108.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $117.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into ConocoPhillips's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It also has substantial integrated LNG production and marketing activities across geographies.

Breaking Down ConocoPhillips's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

