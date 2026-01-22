A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cencora Through 11 Analysts

Cencora (NYSE:COR) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $393.82, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.98% increase from the previous average price target of $351.70.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cencora. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $440.00 $330.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $360.00 $380.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Overweight $400.00 - Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $417.00 $344.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $354.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $415.00 $380.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $395.00 $355.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $380.00 $340.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $340.00 $334.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $380.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cencora. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cencora compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cencora's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Cencora's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cencora

Cencora is one of three leading domestic pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health hold over 90% share of the US pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

A Deep Dive into Cencora's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cencora's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.92% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.08. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

