Breaking Down Intl Flavors & Fragrances: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.4, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 6.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $70.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intl Flavors & Fragrances is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Yates Argus Research Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $71.00 $68.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intl Flavors & Fragrances's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intl Flavors & Fragrances analyst ratings.

Discovering Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Closer Look

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. Through its taste and scent segments, which each generate around 25% of profits, IFF is a leading flavor and fragrances producer. The health and biosciences business, which generates 30% of profits, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. The remaining profits come from the food ingredients business, which sells texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients.

A Deep Dive into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.9% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.