Demystifying GoodRx Holdings: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GoodRx Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.16, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $2.75. This current average represents a 22.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $5.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GoodRx Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $2.75 $5.25 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $4.50 $5.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Underweight $3.00 - Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $5.00 $6.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $4.00 $4.25 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoodRx Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoodRx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know GoodRx Holdings Better

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

GoodRx Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoodRx Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.4% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GoodRx Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoodRx Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, GoodRx Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

