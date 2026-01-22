What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BILL Holdings

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.45, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.38%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BILL Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $71.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $52.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $61.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $84.00 $89.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $56.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $48.00 $56.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.4% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

