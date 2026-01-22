What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Legence

Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Legence, revealing an average target of $48.2, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 20.83% from the previous average price target of $39.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Legence's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $54.00 - Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $47.00 $36.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $49.00 $39.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $34.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $46.00 $37.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $36.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $36.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Legence. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Legence. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legence compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legence compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Legence's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Legence's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Legence analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Legence

Legence Corp is a provider of engineering, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. It focuses on high-growth sectors that have technically demanding buildings, including technology, life sciences, healthcare and education. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems for new facilities and upgrading HVAC, lighting and building controls in existing facilities to make them more energy efficient and sustainable.

Key Indicators: Legence's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Legence's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Legence's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legence's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Legence's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.