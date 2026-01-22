Demystifying Cognizant Tech Solns: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cognizant Tech Solns and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $86.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.35% increase from the previous average price target of $81.75.

A clear picture of Cognizant Tech Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Citigroup Raises Neutral $86.00 $75.00 Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $87.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $84.00 $78.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $89.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $82.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $82.00 $93.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cognizant Tech Solns's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a multinational IT services provider that offers a range of consulting and business process outsourcing services. Originally founded in India, the company is headquartered in the US and serves enterprise customers spanning the financial services, healthcare, and resources industries. With most of its workforce located in India, Cognizant leverages a global delivery model that helps clients outsource their IT needs to offshore labor.

Cognizant Tech Solns: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Cognizant Tech Solns's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Cognizant Tech Solns adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

