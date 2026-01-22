Analyst Expectations For EQT's Future

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on EQT (NYSE:EQT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $66.0, with a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.14% from the previous average price target of $64.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $68.00 $69.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $64.00 $67.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Raises Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $63.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $76.00 $67.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $68.00 $60.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $67.00 $70.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $50.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EQT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Understanding the Numbers: EQT's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EQT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.78% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.