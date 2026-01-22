What Analysts Are Saying About Kinder Morgan Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.0, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.21% from the previous average price target of $30.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Kinder Morgan by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $31.00 $29.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $29.00 $30.00 Gabe Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $30.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kinder Morgan's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kinder Morgan Better

Kinder Morgan operates natural gas, crude oil, and refined products pipelines connecting producing regions to demand centers. It is principally involved in the gathering, storage, and transmission of natural gas across the continental United States. It also operates distribution centers for refined products along with the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant tankers.

Kinder Morgan: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kinder Morgan's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.08% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

