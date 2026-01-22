The Analyst Verdict: Prologis In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $139.18, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.97% increase from the previous average price target of $128.91.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prologis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $121.00 $118.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $144.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $128.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $131.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $146.00 $133.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $144.00 $137.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Neutral $130.00 $128.00 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Raises Buy $155.00 $134.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $138.00 $118.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $133.00 $127.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $139.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prologis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prologis's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Prologis: A Closer Look

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.3 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party assets under management. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Understanding the Numbers: Prologis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Prologis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

