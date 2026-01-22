What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coherent

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Coherent (NYSE:COHR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $196.3, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 30.17% increase from the previous average price target of $150.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coherent by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $160.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $168.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $170.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $150.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $120.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $220.00 $150.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $168.00 $140.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $190.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coherent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Coherent Better

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Breaking Down Coherent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Coherent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.3% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coherent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Coherent adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

