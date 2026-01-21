Sonic Automotive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sonic Automotive, presenting an average target of $74.83, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.04% lower than the prior average price target of $78.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sonic Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Babcock Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $71.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $67.00 $70.00 John Babcock Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $71.00 - Michael Ward Citigroup Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $76.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sonic Automotive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sonic Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Sonic Automotive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive is one of the largest auto dealership groups in the United States. The company has 108 franchised stores in 18 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 18 EchoPark used-vehicle stores, 16 collision centers, and 14 powersports locations. The franchise stores derive revenue from new and used vehicles plus parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 86% of franchise new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 59% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at about 25%. 2024's revenue was $14.2 billion, with Texas and California comprising 51% of the total. EchoPark's portion was $2.1 billion.

Financial Milestones: Sonic Automotive's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sonic Automotive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.81% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sonic Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonic Automotive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonic Automotive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sonic Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.89.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

