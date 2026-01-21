Breaking Down Waste Connections: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $201.25, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This current average represents a 3.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $208.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Waste Connections's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Konark Gupta Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $204.00 $210.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Neutral $183.00 $196.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Connor Cerniglia Bernstein Raises Outperform $205.00 $200.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $202.00 - Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $186.00 - Connor Cerniglia Bernstein Announces Outperform $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Connections. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Connections's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Waste Connections's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Waste Connections: A Closer Look

Waste Connections is the third-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in North America, operating 113 active landfills (20 are exploration and production waste landfills and 16 are nonmunicipal waste landfills), 163 transfer stations, and 89 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market via its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2024, 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Breaking Down Waste Connections's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Waste Connections showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.13% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Connections's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Connections's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Waste Connections's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

