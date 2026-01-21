9 Analysts Assess Linde: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $508.33, with a high estimate of $540.00 and a low estimate of $455.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.2%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Linde. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $520.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $490.00 $540.00 Shanshan Shen CICC Announces Outperform $510.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $507.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $540.00 $576.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $520.00 $523.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $520.00 $535.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $455.00 $475.00 Michael J. Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $500.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Linde. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Linde compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Linde's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Linde: A Closer Look

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2024.

Linde: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Linde's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Linde's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Linde's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Linde's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

