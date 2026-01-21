AECOM Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AECOM, presenting an average target of $137.45, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 6.03% from the previous average price target of $146.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AECOM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $143.00 $148.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $148.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Maintains Neutral $143.00 $143.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $142.00 John Staszak Argus Research Lowers Buy $135.00 $155.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $148.00 $153.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $143.00 $144.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AECOM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AECOM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of advisory, design, and engineering services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including water, transportation, and environment. Based in Dallas, Aecom employs 51,000. The company generated $16.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AECOM

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AECOM's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.3, AECOM faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

