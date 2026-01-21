Assessing NewAmsterdam Pharma Co: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co (NASDAQ:NAMS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.8, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.71% increase from the previous average price target of $39.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 James Condulis Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $37.00 $30.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $39.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

Get to Know NewAmsterdam Pharma Co Better

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Breaking Down NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -98.8%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20691.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.