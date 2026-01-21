Breaking Down Sally Beauty Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.62, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.40, the current average has increased by 37.02%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sally Beauty Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Tong Raymond James Announces Outperform $19.00 - Sydney Wagner Jefferies Announces Hold $16.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $13.00 $10.00 Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Hold $14.50 $12.80

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sally Beauty Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sally Beauty Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sally Beauty Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sally Beauty Holdings's Background

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. The company operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and other geographical regions. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The products offered by the company include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

Financial Insights: Sally Beauty Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sally Beauty Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.29% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sally Beauty Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sally Beauty Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sally Beauty Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sally Beauty Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

