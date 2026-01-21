Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For WillScot Holdings

Ratings for WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for WillScot Holdings, presenting an average target of $23.57, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.83%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of WillScot Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $37.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WillScot Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WillScot Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into WillScot Holdings's Background

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WillScot Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WillScot Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WillScot Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

