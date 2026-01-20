Analyst Expectations For Microsoft's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 8 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Microsoft, presenting an average target of $625.69, a high estimate of $700.00, and a low estimate of $500.00. This current average has decreased by 1.62% from the previous average price target of $636.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Microsoft among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $625.00 $655.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $610.00 $625.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $665.00 $700.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $650.00 $650.00 Alex Haissl Rothschild & Co Lowers Neutral $500.00 $560.00 William Power Baird Announces Outperform $600.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $575.00 $565.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $690.00 $682.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $645.00 $637.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $640.00 $625.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $700.00 $675.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $600.00 $630.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $650.00 $625.00 Hannah Rudoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $650.00 $650.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Buy $586.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Microsoft's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Microsoft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.43% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

