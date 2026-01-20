Demystifying Align Technology: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $179.17, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.05% increase from the previous average price target of $172.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Align Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $142.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $181.00 $199.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Align Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Align Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Align Technology's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Align Technology Better

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Align Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Align Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.82% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Align Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Align Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Align Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

