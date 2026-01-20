Deep Dive Into Ciena Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Ratings for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ciena, presenting an average target of $240.67, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 40.6% increase from the previous average price target of $171.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ciena among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tal Liani B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $260.00 $260.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $213.00 $195.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $230.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $280.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $279.00 $138.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $215.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $185.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $280.00 $135.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $305.00 $175.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $200.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $152.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $130.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $130.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $140.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $141.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $200.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ciena compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ciena's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ciena's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

A Deep Dive into Ciena's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ciena showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.27% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ciena's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ciena's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ciena's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

