Where Home Depot Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 29 analysts shared their evaluations of Home Depot (NYSE:HD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 13 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 6 9 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Home Depot and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $416.76, accompanied by a high estimate of $475.00 and a low estimate of $350.00. Experiencing a 4.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $434.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Home Depot by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $450.00 $410.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $412.00 $395.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $407.00 $430.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $395.00 $400.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $441.00 $450.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $430.00 $445.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $366.00 $376.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $410.00 $430.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $405.00 $420.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $350.00 $370.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $407.00 $422.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $376.00 $401.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $425.00 $450.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $445.00 $475.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $430.00 $475.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $435.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $406.00 $444.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $455.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $395.00 $430.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $415.00 $450.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Lowers Buy $430.00 $450.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $475.00 $475.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $370.00 $440.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $435.00 $450.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $444.00 $452.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $421.00 $454.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Market Perform $406.00 $403.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Home Depot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Home Depot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Home Depot's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Home Depot's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Home Depot analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,356 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the 2025 purchase of GMS will lift building product sales, adding 1,200 distribution locations.

Home Depot: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Home Depot showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.82% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 31.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.4, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.