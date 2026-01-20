What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SanDisk

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $319.91, along with a high estimate of $580.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $203.32, the current average has increased by 57.34%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SanDisk is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $490.00 $280.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $380.00 $230.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $450.00 $260.00 Srini Pajjuri RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $400.00 - Mark Newman Bernstein Raises Outperform $580.00 $300.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $410.00 $250.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $390.00 $300.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $250.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Announces Neutral $235.00 - Jack Zhou China Renaissance Announces Buy $322.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $273.00 $263.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $263.00 $230.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $39.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $280.00 $150.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $115.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $300.00 $240.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $260.00 $125.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $65.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $96.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SanDisk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SanDisk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SanDisk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SanDisk Better

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Financial Insights: SanDisk

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SanDisk's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.57% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

