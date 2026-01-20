Assessing United Parcel Service: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.64, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Observing a 4.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $106.71.

The perception of United Parcel Service by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $115.00 $105.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $99.00 $97.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $125.00 $122.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $126.00 $120.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $113.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $110.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $112.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $109.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $110.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $97.00 $85.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $91.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $100.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $109.00 $120.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Parcel Service's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into United Parcel Service's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into United Parcel Service's Background

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

United Parcel Service: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

