Demystifying Eagle Materials: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Eagle Materials, revealing an average target of $232.29, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average represents a 8.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $253.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Eagle Materials by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $245.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $232.00 $233.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $210.00 $280.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $230.00 $245.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $251.00 $261.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $233.00 $255.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $225.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Eagle Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eagle Materials analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Financial Insights: Eagle Materials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eagle Materials's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.