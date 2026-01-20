Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Qorvo Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Qorvo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $99.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $89.00, the current average has increased by 11.91%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Qorvo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $87.00 $108.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $93.00 $75.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $108.00 $100.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qorvo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qorvo compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qorvo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Qorvo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Qorvo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Qorvo: A Closer Look

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

A Deep Dive into Qorvo's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Qorvo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.15% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qorvo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Qorvo's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

