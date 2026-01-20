Demystifying Enphase Energy: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Enphase Energy, presenting an average target of $36.6, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.83% increase from the previous average price target of $36.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $29.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $35.00 $33.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $62.00 $52.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $29.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $37.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $26.00 $28.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $31.00 $32.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $33.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $40.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $37.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Enphase Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.