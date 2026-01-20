Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For PNC Financial Services Gr

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PNC Financial Services Gr, presenting an average target of $242.67, a high estimate of $271.00, and a low estimate of $228.00. Observing a 6.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $227.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of PNC Financial Services Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $247.00 $228.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $271.00 $235.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $229.00 $210.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $228.00 $215.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $231.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PNC Financial Services Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PNC Financial Services Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PNC Financial Services Gr's Background

PNC Financial is one of the three super-regional banks in the US, with around $560 billion in total assets at the end of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Financial has a coast-to-coast branch network, with a strong presence in the US Midwest and Northeast. It is currently expanding in the Southern and Western regions of the US. The bank provides a diversified set of financial services in retail banking, commercial banking, card and treasury management, asset management, and investment banking. PNC derived around 37% of revenue from fee income and 63% from net interest income in 2024.

PNC Financial Services Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PNC Financial Services Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

