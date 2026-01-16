A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Thomson Reuters Through 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $175.57, with a high estimate of $198.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average represents a 8.49% decrease from the previous average price target of $191.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Thomson Reuters's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Bek CIBC Lowers Outperformer $183.00 $198.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $212.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $172.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $189.00 $200.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $160.00 $178.00 Aravinda Galappatthige Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $174.00 $182.00 Robert Bek CIBC Lowers Outperformer $198.00 $201.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Thomson Reuters. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thomson Reuters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Thomson Reuters's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thomson Reuters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading global provider of business information services, delivering trusted data, technology, and expertise to professionals across legal, tax, accounting, risk, compliance, and the news and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines deep domain knowledge with data and software solutions to help clients make informed decisions, manage complexity, and drive efficiency. Thomson Reuters serves legal and accounting/tax professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide, but around 75% of revenue is generated in the US. The company is known for flagship products such as Westlaw, UltraTax CS, and Reuters News.

Financial Milestones: Thomson Reuters's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Thomson Reuters displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

