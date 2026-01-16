Expert Outlook: 3M Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated 3M (NYSE:MMM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 3M, presenting an average target of $174.12, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $165.86, the current average has increased by 4.98%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive 3M. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Announces Neutral $182.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $178.00 $199.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $190.00 $184.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $172.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $130.00 $120.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: 3M's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.