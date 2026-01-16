Chubb Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Chubb (NYSE:CB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $323.17, with a high estimate of $355.00 and a low estimate of $293.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.52% from the previous average price target of $309.18.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Chubb among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti Citizens Raises Market Outperform $350.00 $325.00 Ryan Tunis Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $309.00 $300.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $305.00 $293.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $339.00 $317.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $351.00 $309.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $355.00 $335.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Neutral $318.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $295.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $298.00 $292.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $335.00 $333.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $293.00 $277.00 Matthew J. Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $325.00 $325.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chubb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Chubb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chubb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Chubb's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Chubb

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Breaking Down Chubb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Chubb displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Chubb's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chubb's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

